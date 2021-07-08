Business

CSEAN: Why Nigeria faces more cyber threats

rallies stakeholders for a cybersecurity meeting

The Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN) has said that the increasing integration of digital technologies into almost all aspects of society is exposing Nigeria to many associated cyber threats. According to the President of the Association, Mr. Remi Afon, this is a global phenomenon that Nigeria must respond to accordingly, adding that the threats will continue to increase. According to him, there has been an astronomical increase in ransomware attacks worldwide in the last few months, adding that “there is no sign that this will reduce in the next foreseeable future.”

Ransomware damages are envisaged to cost the world $20 billion by 2021, which is unprecedented as it is 57 times more than what it was in 2015, according to Cybersecurity Ventures,” he said. He added that digital transformation has resulted in rapid technological advances such as cloud adoption, block-chain implementation, use of cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, 5G, and data sciences, noting that the increase in the number of connected devices in recent years has resulted in the accumulation of data like never before. “At this rate, we are creating 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day thus the need or big data analytics.

With the pandemic ravaging global economy, adoption of remote working, reliance on IT, the recent acceleration in ransomware attacks, it becomes important to understand the role of cybersecurity in digital transformation. He said it was for this reason CSEAN chose the theme:“The Future of Cyber Security in Nigeria’s Digital Transformation,” for its Cyber Secure Nigeria 2021 conference scheduled to Lagos this October. According to him, while attendance at the event was affected last year by the COVID- 19, this year’s will be a hybrid event for physical and virtual participation. “This year is the seventh of its kind and promises to invoke a collaborative effort, an assembly of cybersecurity industry practitioners, business owners, academia, industry, government, military, and law enforcement agencies to identify areas of common interests and proffer inter-workings on ways to tackle cybercrime.

“This compelling two-day high profile event will attract the best in the cybersecurity Industry globally and featurerich cybersecurity contents of informative and educational value,” he said. The CSEAN president added that the 2021 Cyber Secure Nigeria conference would also focus on how organisations can safeguard their assets while implementing digital transformation agenda.

“According to Wikipedia Digital transformation is the adoption of digital technology to transform services or businesses, through replacing non-digital or manual processes with digital processes or replacing older digital technology with newer digital technology. Cybercrime and cyber-attacks are on the rise in Nigeria while organisations and government are becoming helpless,” he said. Afon said that CSEAN as an established and leading voice in the cybersecurity space seeks to open discussion to address these challenges during the conference.

