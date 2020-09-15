News

CSJ moves against gender-based violence

Posted on

To address rising cases of Sexual and Gender- Based Violence (SGBV) against women, including violence against girls, law enforcement agencies have committed to redoubling their efforts towards eradicating SGBV against women and girls, including promoting their sexual reproductive health and rights.

 

For the synergy to work, they resolved to deepen inter- agency collaboration by strengthening platform for information sharing and exchange. These form part of resolutions arrived at a capacity building workshop for Law Enforcement Agencies in the FCT.

 

The workshop was convened by Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) with the support of the European Union-United Nations. Participants canvassed that, Nigeria Police, NSCDC, gender units be adequately equipped with financial resources, capacity building for its key personnel and logistics support for its operations.

 

They called for adequate funding of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the SGBV response team.

 

The workshop is part of a series of activities under the spotlight initiative which seeks to eliminate violence against women and girls with the overall vision of a Nigeria where all women and girls, particularly the most vulnerable, live a life free from violence and harmful practice.

