CSO, ActionAid collaborate to tackle poverty in 4 LGs in A’Ibom

Worried by widespread poverty among vulnerable people in Akwa Ibom State, a civil society organisation (CSO), the Africa Human Development Centre (AHDC), in partnership with ActionAid Nigeria, has intervened in 14 communities across four local government areas of the state. Speaking at an impact assessment forum in Uyo, the state capital, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in-charge of AHDC, Prof. Gabriel Umoh, identified the major areas of intervention to include basic education, primary healthcare, women rights and responsible governance.

While commending Action- Aid for funding the programmes in the last 14 years, Umoh, a Professor of Agricultural and Development Economics at the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), explained that the intervention had gone a long way in addressing the myriad of social issues confronting the local residents, but lamented that “a lot still needed to be done to effectively address the challenges.”

Umoh, who listed the four benefitting Local Government Areas to include Etinan, Oruk Anam, Itu and Mkpat Enin, therefore, appealed for more funding support to improve the local programmes including access to education by the very poor, quality health care, consistent advocacies and women empowerment.

