CSO applauds GOC’s adherence to human rights protection

A civil society organisation organisation, the Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI), has described as auspicious and timely, the establishment of a human rights desk by the Nigerian Army.

The Desk was set up by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, as part of measures aimed at dealing with cases of human rights abuses against personnel of the Service.

Specifically, the GOPRI commended the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Maj-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, for what it claimed was strict adherence to the letter and spirit of the vision.

The Executive Director of GOPRI, Amb. Melvin Ejeh, who made the claim in a statement, maintained that the development had tamed incidents of rights abuse by personnel of the Army in Plateau State.

While recalling the ordeal of civilians in the hands of soldiers in the area of responsibility (AoR), Ejeh thanked the authorities for responding to the needs of the society which, he said, was fast restoring public confidence and trust.

“The Nigerian Army has tremendously improved on its human rights records,” the GOPRI boss claimed.

According to him: “GOPRI wishes to strongly commend the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai,for his outstanding human rights vision, which has repositioned the Nigerian Army in the eyes of objective Nigerians.

“We want to particularly praise the General Officer Commanding, GOC 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Nuhu Angbazo for his strict adherence to the COAS’ vision on human rights

“His implementation of the COAS’ vision in Plateau State and his General Area of Responsibility,AOR has again restored the people’s confidence and trust in the Nigerian Army. This has no doubt,really changed civil/military relationships between the Nigerian Army under his watch and their civilian host. This is a sharp departure from what we used to see in the past.”

Like this: Like Loading...