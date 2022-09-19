CSO berates Oshiomhole over comment on Obi

Our Correspondent

A civil society group has condemned a recent comment credited to a former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, wherein he was said to have questioned the capability of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, to address the security situation in the country.

Oshiomhole was quoted to have said, while speaking at a conference, that: “For those of you who are social media warriors, go to Google and look at the first six months of Governor Obiano’s administration in Anambra State.

“What you are going to find on YouTube is Governor Obiano using bulldozers to demolish the homes of kidnappers and those involved in Bakassi boys and Bakassi girls.

“Who was the governor when Bakassi developed in Anambra State? Who solved the problem? If a man could not fix the security challenges in Anambra State, which requires courage, how can he convince you that he will fix security all over Nigeria? Don’t take it from me, go to YouTube. I don’t want to look for trouble, I am a small man, anybody can deal with me.

“If he had solved the security problem, would Obiano be demolishing people’s houses, the houses of kidnappers? When he says, ‘I will fix Nigeria ask him, have you fixed your state?”

Reacting to the statement, the civil society group operating under the aegis of Conference of Civil Society for Peace and Good Governance Initiative (CCSFPGG), said: “Nigerians have not forgotten that few weeks ago, Oshiomhole, who was an ardent critic of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s re-election bid, admitted in the face of teeming crowd in Abuja…that the former president left a very good legacy for Nigeria…

“We implore Nigerians to look at Oshiomhole’s statement above…With this statement from him; they should know that the former APC Chairman merely said the opposite of Peter Obi.

“Since Oshiomhole wants to use security to measure Peter Obi’s capacity to rule Nigeria, we wish to inform him that under Obi, Anambra State worked closely with all government security agencies, including the Police, Army, Navy, Department of State Security, and Civil Defence, among others.

“Anambra State provided these agencies with a range of support.

“Obi changed the local vigilante system such that neighbourhood watch organisations now collaborate with the police and are closely supervised.”

