CSO Canvass Support for the Military as Terrorists Attack Presidential Guards in Abuja

A Coalition of Civil Society Organization (CSO),

Conference of Civil Society for Peace, Security and National Development and Northern Youth Network have expressed solidarity with Nigerians and the Nigerian Army over the ambush on the Presidential Guards Brigade was deployed to guard the Nigerian Law School, Bwari, Abuja earlier in the week.

In a press release jointly signed by the duo of Dr Adamu Muhammad and Hon. Mike Msuaan, the National Convener and Executive Director respectively, the group condoled with the federal government and the families that lost their loved ones in the tragic attack, but added that, instead of blaming the government for insecurity, we must accept that security is everybody’s business and join hands with the government to end insecurity.

“While we condole with the families of the slain officers and men of the Nigerian military, it is important to note that security is everyone’s business. Blaming the federal government without providing the intelligence is counter productive. As at the time of the attack, there were people in that area that knew or suspected strange movement around the hideouts of these terrorists. Credible intelligence would have helped the Army complete their mission without casualties”, the statement submitted.

The CSO observed that, the proliferation of arms and insecurity in the country as well as daring attacks even on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are sponsored acts by opposition politicians and those who have no value for human life, insisting that it is not possible for a group of illiterates to acquire arms and terrorize the country without getting help from highly placed Nigerians with wealth and connections.

“It is no longer news that selfish and diabolic Nigerians from the camp of the opposition and some heartless individuals have turned the security situation in the country into a business by kidnapping and taking ransom payments. The betrayers and perpetrators of this devilish act must repent now or know that their day of reckoning is close at hand”, the statement warned.

The CSO while acknowledging the massive expenditure in hardware and software by the military towards ending insecurity in the country, urged authorities to invest more in Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and drones of different capabilities to thwart the enemies of State and their sponsors.

“We commend the federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari for his support towards the purchase and deployment of the best gadgets and ammunition to prosecute the war against terror. However, more can be done in the area of drone deployment and satellite technology to monitor the movement of terrorists and bombard their hideouts with minimal casualties. The Nigerian military is rated the best in Africa and must not be seen as a weak force on the home front”, the statement added.

Similarly, the CSO urged journalists and media houses to be positive in their reportage of terrorists attacks in the country, noting that sensational and inflammatory news stories do not serve the interest of the nation but only embolden the terrorists and their sponsors. Giving a balanced report of events will help Nigerians understand government’s efforts and the need to cooperate with the security agencies.

Speaking on the issue of exchange rates and the crash of the Naira in the parallel market, the CSO blamed the desperate politicians scrambling to buy up the dollar for the 2023 general elections. The group stated further that many politicians are changing the naira into dollars to hoard monies ahead of the next political dispensation.

“We want to appeal to journalists and media houses to avoid sensational and one sided reports especially in covering security breaches in the country. It’s rather very unfortunate that little or nothing is reported about the successes of the military and other security forces. The media should rather be an unbiased partner and advocate of security and not a harbinger of negative rhetorics”, the statement concluded.

