CSO Commends Nigerian Workers, Demands Improved Welfare

As workers across the globe today, celebrate International Workers Day, the Campaign for Democracy (CD) has joined Nigerian workers in commemorating the special day.

The group in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Olufemi Lawson, salute Nigerian workers in various sectors for their sacrifices. It said, “We specially recognize the role that Nigerian workers have been playing, in keeping our nation together and ensuring our progress, despite the challenges, that they face, from forces of oppression, spreading across every sector of the country.

“As Nigeria moves towards the transition to a new government under the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the CD, is demanding, that the welfare of Nigerian Workers, should be at the centre of its economic and social policies.

“This no doubt will play a fundamental role, in our nation’s productivity and of course, ensure the actualization of the agenda of the incoming administration.