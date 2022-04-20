CSO hails Lagos GAC members, congratulates Sanwo-Olu on second term bid

has hailed the endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term by the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the apex decision-making body of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The organisation welcomes the body’s decision to endorseSanwo-Oluforanother shot at the gubernatorial ticket as constitutionally required of him ahead of next year’sgeneral electionsin the country.

A statement released yesterday and signed by the coordinator of the groups, Mr Rasaq Olokoba, states that the GAC stamp on Sanwo- Olu’s second term bid is a testament to the groups’ regular public pronouncements about the personality of the governor and the quality of service he is rendering to the people of Lagos State. He said: “We have maintained in our various communications that the present Governor of Lagos State is a round peg in a round hole.

It is impossible to satisfy everybody, but you must be seen to be doing your best under any circumstance and that’s exactly what Sanwo-Olu has beendoingsinceheassumed office as Lagos State Governor.” Olokoba added that the GAC members must have been impressed by the sterling performance of Sanwo- Olu, which made them, like millions of Lagos residents, love him.

He said the governor’s infrastructural renewal, completion of abandoned projects and revamping of the health sector as well as the educational sector are visible achievements for every Lagosians to see, saying this may have also added to the reasons the performing governor was allowed to continue his great work.

He noted that continuity is key; therefore, the decision of the apex body of APC in Lagos will further restore confidence to the business community and corporate Lagos. “We are aware that this governor has not departed fromtheeconomic blue-

print of LagosState. Herepresents the brightest and most creativemindsinpolitics, policymaking and governance the state has produced; and he has been able to stabilise the State of Aquatic Splendour in the face of prevailing economic challenges. “In the light of the above, we congratulate the Lagos GAC for a well-thought-out decision to allow Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to continue for another term of four years

