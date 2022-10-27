News

CSO Passes Vote of Confidence In GOC 1 Division

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on CSO Passes Vote of Confidence In GOC 1 Division

 

Our Correspondent

Members of the Conference of the Civil Society for Security and Peace in Africa, have passed a vote of confidence in the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna, Maj-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

Recall that some soldiers had accused General Lagbaja of allegedly diverting allowances meant for troops on special operations within the division’s Area of Responsibility (AoR), saying the development had affected the fortunes of the soldiers, and those of their families.

Among other things, the said soldiers had alleged: “The salary of our soldiers is being paid through POS, phone transfer in connection with banks by the Army finance department. Our soldiers have been crying but no one is saying anything.”

In a statement, the group said: “We want to seize this opportunity to pass a vote of confidence in the person of the GOC 1 Division, Major General T. Lagbaja, whose operational competence has resulted in the reduction of violent attacks in Kaduna, and other areas in his AOR.

“In very strong terms, we deplore allegations of diversion of allowances made against the two-star General, by some faceless soldiers.

“It is our contention that the so-called soldiers may have been allegedly sponsored by crisis merchants and interested persons who have continued to profit from insecurity within the general area and Nigeria at large.

“We believe strongly, that the ultimate goal of these enemies of state, is to distract the GOC, through the instrumentality of sponsored media attacks.

“The fact that the gallant infantry officer leads his troops from the front, is an eloquent testimony of his operational competence, and total commitment to winning the war against banditry, terrorism and other tendencies that threaten national security and safety.”

 

