CSO seeks Akpabio, NDDC board’s suspension

A civil society organisation, Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative (TADI), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board, and to suspend the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, over alleged corruption and mismanagement of the commission. A statement signed by the executive director TADI, Yomi David, stressed that removing NDDC from the supervision of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs would help in repositioning the commission to carry out the mandate of meaningful development and ensure lasting peace in the region. He said: “The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has been suffering immense neglect, and even the East-West road in the Niger Delta Region has been abandoned by the “We, therefore, call on the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, to suspend the minister and the entire Interim Management Committee of NDDC for gross misconduct, mismanagement, fraud and corruption and to constitute a proper NDDC Board, as well as removing NDDC from the supervision of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

