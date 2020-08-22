CSO seeks Akpabio, NDDC board’s suspension

A civil society organisation, Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative (TADI), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board, and to suspend the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, over alleged corruption and mismanagement of the commission. A statement signed by the executive director TADI, Yomi David, stressed that removing NDDC from the supervision of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs would help in repositioning the commission to carry out the mandate of meaningful development and ensure lasting peace in the region. He said: “The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has been suffering immense neglect, and even the East-West road in the Niger Delta Region has been abandoned by the “We, therefore, call on the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, to suspend the minister and the entire Interim Management Committee of NDDC for gross misconduct, mismanagement, fraud and corruption and to constitute a proper NDDC Board, as well as removing NDDC from the supervision of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.
Related Articles
US coronavirus fraud losses near $100m as COVID scams double
U.S. losses from coronavirus-related fraud and identity theft have reached nearly $100 million since the pandemic emerged in March, while complaints of COVID-19 scams have at least doubled in most states, a consumer protection group said on Tuesday. A report from the group, based on government data, highlighted the vast scope of a fast-growing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria records no COVID-19 death in last 24 hours as NCDC confirms 453 new cases
For the first time in several months, no state in Nigeria has recorded death from COVID-19 related complications in 24 hours. The national death toll remains at 956 according to the latest on the viruse released Wednesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). According to the NCDC 453 new infections have been […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Don’t use Mailafia as scape goat –Shehu Sani
A former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has asked the Federal Government and state governors not to use Dr. Obadiah Mailafia as a scape goattocovertheirinability to finding lasting solutions to the increasing violence and insurgency in the northern part of the country. Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)