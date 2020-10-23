CSO seeks FG’s investigation into alleged N2.5bn CRBDA

A Civil Society Organisation, Vanguard for Transparency and Good Governance, has called on the Federal Government to constitute a panel of inquiry into the alleged N2.5 billion fraud uncovered at Cross River Basin Development Authority (CRBDA) about nine months ago.

The allegations, which were stated in a report released by governing council of the CRBDA, had revealed irregular activities including misconduct, misappropriation and mismanagement of funds by those overseeing the agency.

A statement signed by the Director General of the group, Joseph Atainyang, said it was necessary for President Muhammadu Buhari to halt activities of the CRBDA and direct investigations into the allegations which has a prospect of determining the future of the on-going anti-corruption campaign in the country.

In his words: “As has clearly emerged today, all known and unknown means are contrived in the agency to beat due process, by-pass regulating laws and side-step checks and balances.

“It is thus very sadly to this end therefore, that the humongous resources (which runs into billions of naira) that have accrued to the agency overtime, has been entering personal pockets in the current leadership headed by Engr Bassey Nkposong and supervise by the Minister of Water Resources, Adamu Suleiman.

“We therefore call on the president to halt the activities of the Commission in its present manner, and the Presidency to assume direct supervision of the Commission and oversee effective reforms in it to make the Commission open, transparent and accountable.

“The Federal Government would be self-assessing to set up an independent panel to investigate the weighty corruption allegations hanging on the necks of the CRBDA MD and the Minister. Until then, the anti-Buhari conspirators in the CRBDA and the Water Resources Ministry will continue to feed fat on public funds, while plunging the nation into continuous payment of foreign debts.”

