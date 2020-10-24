News

CSO seeks FG’s probe into alleged N2.5bn CRBDA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

A Civil Society Organisation, Vanguard for Transparency and Good Governance, has called on the Federal Government to constitute a panel of inquiry into the alleged N2.5 billion fraud uncovered at Cross River Basin Development Authority (CRBDA) about nine months ago.

 

The allegations, which were stated in a report released by the governing council of the CRBDA, had revealed irregular activities including misconduct, misappropriation and mismanagement of funds by those overseeing the agency.

 

A statement signed by the Director General, Vanguard for Transparency and Good Governance, Joseph Atainyang, said it was necessary for President Muhammadu Buhari to halt activities of the CRBDA and direct investigations into the allegations which has a prospect of determining the future of the ongoing anti-corruption campaign in the country.

