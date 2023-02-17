CSO sensitises A’Ibom oil communities on energy transition

As Nigeria envisions year 2060 for full implementation of the diversification from the use of fossil fuels to renewable green energy, residents of the Niger Delta region have expressed fears of being cut-off from the cleaner and less-polluted energy regime following years of devastation by oil exploration leading to decay in infrastructure. Worried by the concerns raised by Niger Delta leaders, elders and stakeholders, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) committed to the socio-economic development and welfare of the distraught residents of the oil communities of the region, yesterday took a sensitisation and enlightenment programmes to Akwa Ibom oil communities. It was at the Youth Development Centre (YDC), Abak Local Government, where the Extractive 360, a civil society group organised a town hall meeting with hundreds of participants drawn from across the oil bearing communities
