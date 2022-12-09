CSO stask FG on whistle blower protection legislation before 2023 elections

As Nigerians prepare to elect new leaders at the 2023 general polls, Whistleblowing Advocacy Coalition has called on the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the whistle-blower protection legislation before they leave office.

The coalition made up of several Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), made the call yesterday in Abuja, at a news conference organised to mark the 2022 International Anti-Corruption Day. The Programme Manager, African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), Mr Kolawole Ogunbiyi, who identified undue delay in getting a framework in place to protect whistle blowers as one of the gaps in the fight against corruption, revealed that many whistle- blowers in the public sector have been visited with adverse actions ranging from dismissal or suspension without pay,.denial of salary and promotion, intimidation harassment among others. He said: “Our specific mission as a group is to strengthen advocacy for the passage of the Whistleblowing and whistleblower protection bill and its enactment as a law before President Muhammadu Buhari winds up next year.

