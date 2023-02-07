News

CSO threatens mass protest in Osogbo

The Osun Civil Societies Coalition and The Peoples Advocates have accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele of insensitivity to the hardship in the country caused by naira and fuel scarcity. The group warned that if action is not taken, it may be forced to protest the developments on the streets.

Addressing a news conference in Osogbo on Monday, Waheed Lawal (Chairman accusing the CBN of deliberately refusing to release the banknotes to punish Nigerians unjustly, saying many businesses are collapsing. The group also accused Buhari of paying lip service to the fuel crisis despite being the Minister of Petroleum Resources. It said: “Considering the pains being experienced by the common men in getting cash for their livelihoods, it would not be out of place to declare that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is inconsiderate and insensitive to the plight of the citizens.

 

