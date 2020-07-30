CSO to Buhari: Deploy additional platforms in Kaduna South

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative, GOPRI, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, to increase security presence in Kaduna South, in a bid to check the mindless killings in the area.

This was as the NGO commended the internal outfit overseeing security in Plateau and its environs, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH,), over what is claimed was “their tireless and professional efforts towards restoring peace and order in the area”.

The NGO, it was learnt, is dedicated to the sustainability of peace building efforts in Southern Kaduna and other restive parts of the country.

“This relentless effort and genuine commitment to seeing to the final end of the crises that have seen many lives and property lost for years,” the organisation reiterated that it was time for the president to hearken to appeals from different quarters for reinforcement of troops and increment of hardware to end the ugly situation.

“We strongly Commend President Muhammadu Buhari for his love for the country and appeal to him to order more deployment of air and land troops to the area. Southern Kaduna is very key to Nigeria and the lives of the people there matter,” the group said.

It added: “While some people find it very convenient to sit in the comforts of their bedrooms to criticize security agencies without going to the root cause of the crisis and the efforts security agencies are putting up to stop the age-long crisis, we as an organisation that is on ground since the crisis in Southern Kaduna and solely doing peace advocacy and threat analysis, will advise that such mindset should stop.

“Having undertaken an on-the-spot assessment of the crisis area, we make bold to state that the security agencies, especially ‘Operation Safe Haven’, are doing very well despite their numerous challenges ranging from lack of air support, logistics and lack of personnel.

“While not holding brief for the security agencies in any form, we note that Southern Kaduna has a large land mass and a population of over two millions people.

“How can less than 2000 security operatives do magic of being everywhere at the same time?”

