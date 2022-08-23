News

CSO To Buhari: Time to overhaul security architecture is now

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Our Correspondent

The Civil Society Coalition for National Peace and Security (CSCNPS), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the nation’s security architecture, with a view to addressing the security challenges confronting the country.

The coalition said its appeal was necessitated by worsening insecurity in parts of the country, occasioned by terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.

As part of measures to overhaul the nation’s security architecture, the group urged President Buhari to appoint a new National Security Adviser (NSA).

In a statement, Tuesday, the group expressed regrets that the insecurity across the country, is taking a toll on farming activities in communities.

“We are, by this statement, appealing to the father of the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari, to consider the immediate rejigging of the nation’s security architecture.

“Doing so, we maintain, will show that Mr. President, indeed, has the interest of the over two hundred million Nigerians at heart,” the group stated.

While assuring the President that he could still turn the tide of insecurity against terrorists, kidnappers, and other enemies of the state before the 2023 general elections, the civil society organisation added that appointing new NSA, will bring fresh ideas and perspectives on countering banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and other forms of criminality in the country.

The statement continues: “We, the Coalition of Civil Society for National Peace and Security, condemn in the strongest terms the prevailing state of insecurity in Nigeria and the grave implications on Nigeria’s economy ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

“The biggest challenge to the development as it stands today in Nigeria, is insecurity and the Commander in Chief of the Armed forces must act now.”

 

Reporter

Leave a Reply

