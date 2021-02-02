CSO to Buhari: Use remaining years to change perception, redeem image

Our Reporter

The Conference of Nigeria Civil Society for Peace and Security (CNCSPS), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to use the remaining period of his administration to correct the feeling of marginalisation in some quarters, and other perceptions about his government.

This was as the coalition further took a swipe at the statement credited to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, for saying that appointment of Service Chiefs was carried out by Presiden Buhari devoid of ethnic consideration.

The group expressed disappointment over the exclusion of the South East geo-political zone in the recent appointment of Service Chiefs.

In a statement, Tuesday, the group wondered if competence only resides among the geo-political regions that President Buhari had consistently considered for appointments in his administration.

“We find this statement coming from Mallam Shehu Garba at this time when Nigerians are still adding their voices to the exclusion of the South East from the recent appointment of the service chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari as insensitive,” the group said in the statement.

It added: “As a civil society organisation with deep interest in Nigeria’s electoral process, we wish to express our disappointment in the statement credited to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu to the effect that appointments of Service Chiefs was not based on ethnicity.

“We view this statement ascribed to him as highly sentimental and insensitive, and an attempt to justify this government’s (alleged) continuous neglect and for the Igbo Nation, which no doubt, is the third largest tribe in Nigeria.”

According to the group: “While we agree totally that the appointment of Service Chiefs is not and should not be done on ethnic basis, we wish to ask if Igbo people of South East don’t have competent officers that can be appointed in the administration of President Buhari?

“Does competent people revolve within only one or two geopolitical zones since the assumption of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration? Obviously no.”.

The CSO said: “We wish to say here without hesitation that continuous alienation of people of Igbo extraction from the scheme of affairs in the administration of President Buhari is confirmation of the (alleged) deep rooted hatred for the Igbo people by this administration. It is now clear to everyone.

“Nigeria has three major languages with Igbo among, so why are the rest always carried along in sensitive appointments in the Buhari’s government except for the Igbos? The answer is clear to everyone and it is nepotism. This should never be allowed to thrive in today’s Nigeria.”

It appealed to the president to use his remaining years in office to right his wrong, thus leaving a good legacy and not to allow sycophants to further paint him in bad light in this generation.

