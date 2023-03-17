CSO To Judiciary: Don’t pervert justice in presidential poll on technicalities

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Equity International Initiative, has charged the Nigerian judiciary not to pervert justice in the presidential election based on technicalities. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, the Country Director of group, Chris Iyama, said Nigerians expect that the Presidential Elections Tribunal would deal justly and equitably all the issues raised by those challenging the outcome of the exercise.. Iyama said the judiciary must be seen to give fair hearing to all parties who have filed in their petitions. He said: “Nigerians expect that petitions filed by parties, hinging their arguments on the extant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC’s manual for the conduct of the 2023 polls will be dealt with on their merits, and that the decisions of the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal will be in line with the law, and the wishes and yearnings of Nigerians. “Over the years we have seen the judiciary truncate the hope of the electorate based on what they called technicalities. We hope they will not pervert justice this time around.” The group also condemned the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the last election. “We wish to remind INEC that the February 28, 2023, presidential elections fell short of the minimum standard of an election, and our position on the polls remains as follows: ‘That the outcome of the February 25, 2023, general elections were marred by various degrees of unbelievable irregularities,” he said. Iyama said with INEC failing to transmit the collated result as prescribed by the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, INEC regulations and guidelines for the conduct of the elections and the INEC Manual for Election Officials requiring transmission of the results by the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), it’s a flagrant breach of the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022

Like this: Like Loading...