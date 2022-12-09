CSO To President: CDS’ revelation must be probed

Our Correspondent

The Conference of Civil Society Advocates for Electoral Stability, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to subject the claim made by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor on the 2023 general elections to a comprehensive investigation.

At a ministerial press briefing on Thursday, the CDS had said, among others, that: “Of course, there will always be pressure from all quarters, wanting to induce security forces, not just the military, the security force the police. And that’s what criminal enterprise is all about.

“That is what something that is wrong is all about. But what makes the difference is the professional approach to dealing with those issues. And that’s what the military we are committed to doing.”

But reacting in a statement, the group said: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, to the effect that the Nigerian Military is under pressure to compromise the 2023 general election and that, however, they are doing everything possible to obey Mr President’s directive to emplace a free and fair election in the country.

“…we in the civil society view it as a very serious statement that must be taken seriously by the Nigerian Government, the Nigeria people and international community.

“The Chief of Defence Staff is a very senior official of this government that such statement from him should not be swept under the carpet.

“This statement must be investigated by both local and international community thoroughly to ascertain its veracity.”

