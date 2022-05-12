CSO urges fairness in distribution of Hajj seats to pilgrims

As part of measures to ensure equitable distribution of hajj seats to pilgrims, a civil society organisation, Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), has said that it will monitor how state Muslim Pilgrims Boards share Hajj 2022 seats’ allocation to intending pilgrims. It called on officials responsible for allocating seats to all intending pil- grims to be fair to all. The group in a statement, said it has instructed its members across the states to liaise with the leadership of the boards and agencies in the states to know the number of intending pilgrims that are able to meet the criteria.

