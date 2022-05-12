CSO urges fairness in distribution of Hajj seats to pilgrims

As part of measures to ensure equitable distribution of hajj seats to pilgrims, a civil society organisation, Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), has said that it will monitor how state Muslim Pilgrims Boards share Hajj 2022 seats’ allocation to intending pilgrims. It called on officials responsible for allocating seats to all intending pil- grims to be fair to all. The group in a statement, said it has instructed its members across the states to liaise with the leadership of the boards and agencies in the states to know the number of intending pilgrims that are able to meet the criteria.
CSP Abonde: I had premonition about his death – Sister
The late Kazeem Abonde, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, who was killed by the rampaging motorcycle riders at Ajao Estate area of Lagos State on September 23, has been buried at his home town, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The Police ambulance that conveyed his remain was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, […]
GBV: Aisha Buhari calls for harmonisation of laws
First Lady, Aisha Buhari has called for the harmonisation of existing laws in the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country. Represented by the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen at an interactive forum on GBV hosted by the Nigeria Governors Wives Against (NGVA-GBV), Mrs. Buhari said experiences had shown that any meaningful […]
Yoruba Nation: Akintoye inaugurates Ilana Omo Oodua Elders Advisory Council
The leader of Yoruba Nation self-determination group, Prof Banji Akintoye, yesterday, vowed that his Ilana Omo Odua Group and other affiliate groups will continue to pursue their selfdetermination agenda against all odds, until they succeed. Akintoye, a renowned historian and Second Republic Senator, said this while inaugurating the Ilana Omo Oodua Elders’ Advisory Council for […]
