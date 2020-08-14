CSO warns against threats to national security

…urges support for Buhari, Service Chiefs

A group, the Civil Society Organisation in Defence of National Security, has warned individuals and groups in the country against engaging in tendencies that are injurious to national security and peace.

This was as the CSO also called for support for President Muhammadu Buhari whom, it said, was determined to address security challenges across the country, and take the country to a height of glory.

Addressing a crowd of supporters at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, Friday, Coordinator of the group, Comrade Joe Mesele, regretted that, rather than support the military in its on-going operations against terrorists and other criminal elements, some individuals and groups engaged in criticism.

According to him, such tendency demoralises the fighting troops, who have continued to make sacrifice in defence of the nation.

“The Civil Society Organisation in defence of National Security, which is a not for profit organisation engaged in creating and spreading security awareness among Nigerians, are here to add our voice to the clarion call for the protection of Nigeria’s national security interest.

“We believe that Nigeria is passing through a trying time that calls for men of goodwill to stand to be counted. And it so happened that God made it possible for President Muhammadu Buhari to be at the helm at this point in time.

“To this end, what is required of Nigerians as patriotic citizens is to give Mr. President all the support he needs not because you like him but for the sake of our nation and future of our children. Therefore, there is no better time for this clarion call to all including opposition politicians, religious and socio-cultural organisations especially those who have made it their past time to denigrate and jeopardise our national security in order to aim a cheap short at the Presidency. We ask that you cease and desist for the sake of peace and development of Nigeria.

“We also believe that our dear country Nigeria has remained a strong, progressive, one indivisible nation on account of the resilience, commitment, loyalty and sacrifice of our indefatigable security agencies who are working day and night to defend and protect us from those who are intent on putting a wedge to our peace and progress as a people.

“We the citizens of this nation will continue to hold dear and take pride in our ever gallant military. We also have dearly in our minds, the dedicated roles being played by our police force and other security and response agencies in the country who, against all odds, are working assiduously and courageously to keep us safe and protected from sundry security challenges,” Mesele said.

