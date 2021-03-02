Business

CSO: Why labour must support petrol market deregulation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Coalition of Nigerian Civil Society Organisations for Petroleum and Energy Security (CONCSOPES) has called on organised labour to support government’s efforts to deregulate the downstream oil and gas sector. CONCSOPES Convener, Mr Timothy Ademola, who made the appeal at a news conference in Abuja on Saturday, said deregulation would promote growth and development in the sector.

 

“It will do our nation much good if our respected labour leaders spearheading the resistance to deregulation would recognise that deregulation has largely stabilised petroleum products supply over this past year.

 

“Once the foreign exchange issue that has made it difficult for major and independent marketers to engage in importation of petroleum products is resolved, the other gains of deregulation will kick in and Nigerians will be better for it.

 

“The market stabilisation that has been brought about by the past one year of deregulation is strong assurance that full deregulation is the way to go if Nigerians are to enjoy the full benefits of their hydrocarbon wealth,’’ he said. Ademola, who said resisting deregulation would only slow down national progress, added that the coalition would continue to support deregulation with human face.

 

He described deregulation with human face as one that works side by side with infrastructure development and boosting of production capacity among others. “We are saying that deregulation is good while boosting our local and national capacity of producing oil; deregulation while cooperating with the private sector to also bring expertise to provide petrol to our people.

 

“That kind of deregulation for us is deregulation with human face. It is not just deregulation to absorb cost but it will be the one that will scrap absorption of cost,’’ he said.

 

He gave an assurance that CONCSOPES would continue to put pressure on government to ensure that full deregulation of the downstream oil and gas sector is beneficial to all. In his remarks, an energy expert, Mr Henry Adigun, said deregulation remains the only way to ensure development in the downstream sector.

According to him, petrol is only an aspect of the deregulation debate, adding that kerosene has been selling at a higher price in the country’s black market since the last four years. He said that no fewer than 18 million Nigerians still make use of kerosene to cook.

 

“The point is that government cannot sustain subsidy on petrol at N2.4 billion weekly as at today,’’ he added.

 

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, in March 2020, announced full deregulation of the downstream sector, leading to an increase in petrol price. But Nigerians and labour have continued to express worry over the increase in the pump price of petrol, saying it had caused a lot of hardship in the country.

 

The National Assembly, on its part, has given an assurance that it will pass the Petroleum Industry Bill before the end of April. The bill, when passed into law, would lead to full implementation of the deregulation policy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Ghanaians task govt to open Nigerian traders’ shops

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme, with agency report

Some Ghanaians who work under Nigerians whose shops have been shut by the presidential taskforce on retail trade in the Ashanti region have threatened to demonstrate against the government for closing down the shops of their employers. Numbering over 200, the Ghanaians say their employers had genuine documents to operate and do not understand why […]
Business

Ex-NIA boss: How we battled unfavourable tax law

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

BURDEN Insurance companies experienced excruciating financial burden under the repealed law     F ollowing his successful tenure at the Nigerian Insurers Association, the immediate past Chairman, Mr. Tope Smart, has revealed the battle the association went through in ensuring that the unfavourable tax law, which held the insurance sector down for long was amended. […]
Business

BOFIA amendment: NDIC boss seeks role clarification

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

In order to establish effective legal instruments to secure the safety and stability of the nation’s financial system, there is a need to closely examine enacting laws with a view to harmonising the positions of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the NDIC Act 2006 and The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica