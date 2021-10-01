News

CSOs allege fresh plot by lawmakers to scuttle electoral bill

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), yesterday raised the alarm over alleged fresh plot by some lawmakers to scuttle the harmonisation of the Electoral Bill provisions on Electronic Transmission of Result, pending in National Assembly.

The CSOs at a press briefing in Abuja, alleged that some of the lawmakers, especially senators opposed to the amended clauses, have perfected plans to further secretly smuggle in certain provisions that will make the President decline ascent to the Bill. One of the leaders of the groups, who read the speech, Dare Atone, said that part of the conspiracy is ” creating an executive-legislative fiasco in the first phase, and then from next year, throw the electoral reform matter into the murky water of politics including making it an object of North- South divide”. The groups called on the National Assembly, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) to respect the will of Nigerians who yearn for electoral reforms and have agreed that electronic transfer of results was desirable in order to achieve transparency in the country’s elections

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FEC approves $18.12m, N3.255bn to procure scanners for Customs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…N75bn investment fund for 68m youths Lawrence Olaoye The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of $18.2 million foreign component and N3.22 billion local component for the procurement of scanning machine for the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS). The Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari also approved the establishment of a N75 billion Youth […]
News

COVID-19 vaccine: Nigeria seeks waver on intellectual property rights

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Nigeria has called for a waiver on global intellectual property rights, to enable developing countries produce COVID-19 vaccines and effectively check the wave of the pandemic. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, made the call while welcoming the new ILO Country Director for Nigeria and English speaking West Africa, who is also the […]
News

Study links accelerated ageing to sleep loss

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from the United States (U.S.) said new mothers complain that sleepless nights caring for newborns are taking years off their life might be right. These are the findings of a new University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) research published in the journal ‘Sleep Health’.   Scientists studied 33 mothers during their pregnancies and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica