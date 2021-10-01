CSOs allege fresh plot by lawmakers to scuttle electoral bill

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), yesterday raised the alarm over alleged fresh plot by some lawmakers to scuttle the harmonisation of the Electoral Bill provisions on Electronic Transmission of Result, pending in National Assembly.

The CSOs at a press briefing in Abuja, alleged that some of the lawmakers, especially senators opposed to the amended clauses, have perfected plans to further secretly smuggle in certain provisions that will make the President decline ascent to the Bill. One of the leaders of the groups, who read the speech, Dare Atone, said that part of the conspiracy is ” creating an executive-legislative fiasco in the first phase, and then from next year, throw the electoral reform matter into the murky water of politics including making it an object of North- South divide”. The groups called on the National Assembly, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) to respect the will of Nigerians who yearn for electoral reforms and have agreed that electronic transfer of results was desirable in order to achieve transparency in the country’s elections

