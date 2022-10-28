News

CSOs ask A’Ibom gov to sign new water bill into law

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Akwa Ibom State have asked Governor Udom Emmanuel to sign the state’s new Water Bill into law so as to reduce incidences of open defecation. According to a survey by the Ministry of Lands and Water Resources in conjunction with other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Akwa Ibom State ranked as one of the highest in open defecation in the country. The Head of Department in charge of Water Resources Directorate, Ministry of Lands and Water Resources, Assumpta Udousoro, disclosed this yesterday at a Water Health and Sanitation (WASH) forum organised by the African Centre for Human Development (AHDC) and other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Uyo, the state capital.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Finally, NASS staff call off one-week-long strike

Posted on Author Reporter

  Finally, the protesting staff of the National Assembly has called off a one-week-long strike. The NASS staff had embarked on an indefinite strike to drive home their demands of unpaid allowances and conditions of service among others. The strike was called off after the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, pleaded with the staff […]
News

Oyinlomo, other cruises in CBN Open

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As actions continue at the ongoing 44th Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship holding in Abuja, women’s top seed and defending champion, Oyinlomo Quadre, cruised on by defeating Lagunloye Idowu 6-0,6-0.   Adeusi Jesuloyosi beats Anuna Blessing 10 rtd while in another game Balami lost to Are Bumi 6-3,6-1 . In the men’s category, […]
News Top Stories

Omicron: Governors berate UK’s ‘discriminatory stigmatisation’

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Governors across the country have said the decision of the United Kingdom to include Nigeria among countries barred from entering the country was discriminatory and arbitrary. Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the umbrella body of Nigerian governors, Kayode Fayemi, stated that only three cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus were detected […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica