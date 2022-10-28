CSOs ask A’Ibom gov to sign new water bill into law

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Akwa Ibom State have asked Governor Udom Emmanuel to sign the state’s new Water Bill into law so as to reduce incidences of open defecation. According to a survey by the Ministry of Lands and Water Resources in conjunction with other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Akwa Ibom State ranked as one of the highest in open defecation in the country. The Head of Department in charge of Water Resources Directorate, Ministry of Lands and Water Resources, Assumpta Udousoro, disclosed this yesterday at a Water Health and Sanitation (WASH) forum organised by the African Centre for Human Development (AHDC) and other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Uyo, the state capital.
Related Articles
Finally, NASS staff call off one-week-long strike
Finally, the protesting staff of the National Assembly has called off a one-week-long strike. The NASS staff had embarked on an indefinite strike to drive home their demands of unpaid allowances and conditions of service among others. The strike was called off after the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, pleaded with the staff […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oyinlomo, other cruises in CBN Open
As actions continue at the ongoing 44th Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship holding in Abuja, women’s top seed and defending champion, Oyinlomo Quadre, cruised on by defeating Lagunloye Idowu 6-0,6-0. Adeusi Jesuloyosi beats Anuna Blessing 10 rtd while in another game Balami lost to Are Bumi 6-3,6-1 . In the men’s category, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Omicron: Governors berate UK’s ‘discriminatory stigmatisation’
Governors across the country have said the decision of the United Kingdom to include Nigeria among countries barred from entering the country was discriminatory and arbitrary. Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the umbrella body of Nigerian governors, Kayode Fayemi, stated that only three cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus were detected […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)