CSOs ask A’Ibom gov to sign new water bill into law

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Akwa Ibom State have asked Governor Udom Emmanuel to sign the state’s new Water Bill into law so as to reduce incidences of open defecation. According to a survey by the Ministry of Lands and Water Resources in conjunction with other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Akwa Ibom State ranked as one of the highest in open defecation in the country. The Head of Department in charge of Water Resources Directorate, Ministry of Lands and Water Resources, Assumpta Udousoro, disclosed this yesterday at a Water Health and Sanitation (WASH) forum organised by the African Centre for Human Development (AHDC) and other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Uyo, the state capital.

