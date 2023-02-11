News

CSOs ask Buhari to fire EFCC boss, Bawa, for disobeying court orders

Over 40 anti-corruption Civil Society Organisations gathered in Lagos on Friday to protest what they described as the incessant disobedience of court orders by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under Abdulrasheed Bawa and the “seeming politicisation of the agency’s activities.”

The anti-corruption CSOs alleged that the EFCC, under Bawa, had chosen to become an institution known for brazenly disobeying orders of courts in such a manner that does not only undermine the institutions of Nigeria’s democracy, but also indicates a contradiction to the anti- corruption agenda of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, and came to a conclusion that Bawa must be sacked for the Commission to recover its past glory.

The bodies, led by the Chairman, Centre for Anti- Corruption and Open Leadership, Debo Adeniran; Executive Director, Zero Graft Centre, Kolawole Sanchez- Jude; Chairman, Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance, Toyin Raheem; Executive Director, Centre for Public Account ability, Olufemi Lawson; and Ahmed Balogun of Media Rights Concern, among others, spoke at a press conference, themed: “EFCC’s Consistent Disobedience of Court Orders is a Recipe for Anarchy; A Call For The Immediate Sack of Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa”. Other leaders include Ologun Ayodeji, Transparency and Accountability Group; Declan Ihehaire, Activists for Good Governance; and Ochiaga Jude, Centre for Ethics and Good Governance, among others. According to the anti-graft bodies, aside from the EFCC’s penchant for disobedience of court orders, the situation has reached an embarrassing height, where the Commission’s boss, Bawa, has been committed to prison more than once within two months for clear breach of the extant orders of the Court. They said, “EFCC’s Gestapo- style regime of disobeying court orders must stop. Nigeria is not a banana republic. Attempts by institutions of state to ridicule the country and make it seem like a lawless fiefdom must be resisted by all. The EFCC seems to be allowing itself to be used as an instrument of political witchunt as it targets some individuals more than many others.

 

Our Reporters

