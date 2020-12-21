CSOs beg Buhari to sign audit law curbing corrupt practice

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Audit Bill passed into law by the National Assembly with a view to ensuring accountability, plugging leakages and preventing corruption in the country.

Executive Director, Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative (PLSI), Mr. Olusegun Elemo and Ambassador Jerry Ugokwe of Democracy Vanguards at a CSOs/Media breakfast session on Audit governance in Nigeria, said the present use of 1956 Audit Ordinance by Nigeria was a major reason for the widespread corruption in the country.

Elemo and Ugokwe said the Audit ordinance being used by Nigeria did not capture the present-day accountability challenges.

They, however, lamented the inefficiency of the current Audit Ordinance Act and demanded a modern Audit Law capable of preventing corrupt practices in the country.

Specifically, Elemo and Ugokwe expressed concern that despite huge benefits of the new Audit Bill passed by the 8th National Assembly, President Buhari who was believed to be championing anti-corruption crusade had refused to sign it into law without providing any reason.

They appealed to the media to step up advocacy on audit bill so as to get the President’s assent, saying it was disheartening that the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation depended on the Federal Civil Service Commission for human resources and rely on the Federal Ministry of Finance for funding contrary to Section 85(6) of the Constitution.

Elemo said the Constitution empowered the Auditor- General to perform his duty independently. He said: “In the exercise of his functions under this Constitution, the Auditor- General shall not be subject to the direction or control of any other authority or person.

“Why fighting corruption when you can prevent it? It costs more to fight corruption than to prevent it.”

He explained that the 2018 Audit Bill was comprehensive and would guarantee full independence of the Office of the Auditor-General, enhance investigative powers to the Auditor- General and ensure probity and accountability in the audit and financial system of the country.

Highlighting benefits of the new Audit Bill, Ugokwe said the Act would ensure that corruption reduces drastically, leakages plugged, corrupt people exposed, and money channeled to provide services to citizens would not be stolen by greedy individuals.

Ugokwesaidthesegainswould be consolidated only when the president assents to the bill. He urged the National Assembly to summon the courage and take the bull by the horn by overriding the President if he fails to assent to the bill without cogent and tenable reason.

