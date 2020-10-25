CSOs bemoan attacks on police stations, other facilities

An amalgamation of 200 civil society organisations (CSOs), has condemned the razing of police stations and other public facilities by suspected thugs in parts of the country.

There had been reports of destruction of facilities as well as looting of palliative items in Lagos, Oyo, Delta, Cross River, Osun and many other states.

Consequently, the coalition called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to order massive security deployment, to contain the situation.

The group feared that the situation, if not decisively handled, had the potential of degenerating, with consequential effect on national security and public safety.

This was as the CSOs also tasked governors on the need to commence engagement of youths in town-hall meetings on peace in their various states.

In a statement, Sunday, the coalition said: “We are therefore, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies to as a matter of national emergency deal decisively where necessary, to restore law and order before the situation in the country gets out of hand.

“We wish to state here that by our observation on the turn of events so far, we can emphatically say these group of youths burning and stealing both private and public places are no longer protesters but (suspected) criminals.

“How do we justify the wanton destruction of both private and public properties in Lagos and other parts of the country? Is this part of the protest? Certainly not. This is a clear act of criminality that should not be tolerated.

“Many people have lost their lives just as many means of livelihood have been destroyed by these set of (suspected) criminals! Security forces are now helpless as they don’t want to be seen as using excessive force on the criminals.

“We strongly believe that it is time to act decisively before we are plunged into a full anarchy.”

It further claimed that: “These criminals and their sponsors must be stopped, arrested and all the items stolen recovered as well as be made to face prosecution.

“We urge the President to see this as the time to demonstrate to Nigerians that he truly swore an oath to protect their lives.

“With the deliberate burning down of police stations and looting of their armouries in Lagos, Ogun, Aba, Nnewi and some other parts of the South, it has become clear that these people are common criminals who have been looking for means to weaken our security agencies.

“We urge the security agencies and our youths with goodwill to rise up and defend the country now.”

Like this: Like Loading...