CSOs call for end to extortion, extrajudicial killings in Osun

For many Osun State is considered to be one of most relatively peaceful states in Nigeria. It is only one of a few states of federation where criminals, in most cases, find it difficult to perpetrate their evil acts and go scot free. The memory of the #EndSARS protests where Osun youths actively participated is still fresh in the memory of the people especially those who were in one way or the other victims of the ugly incident. However, in spite of this, there still exist allegations by the residents of the state against the people who are supposed to protect them ranging from killings, harassment, extortion, and invasion of privacy.

Since the end of the #EndSARS protests, the ‘Land of Virtue’ has recorded seven notable extra-judicial killing incidents allegedly carried out by police in which lives of young Nigerians were taken in their prime in the name of crime-fighting Recently a businessman, Abiola Afolabi was allegedly killed by the police, which led to protests before the intervention of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who sued for peace and assured the bereaved family of justice.

Speaking on this development, Osun State Secretary, Committee for Defence of Human Rights, Comrade Olowu Emmanuel called for training and retraining of police officers. According to Olowu: “Osun State and the entire South western part of the country is relatively peaceful for the police as of today compared to other regions of the country, I, therefore, pray that the police in the region do not ignite the horror in the people via their awkward mould of crime fighting “The police hierarchy need to realize that the training and retraining of its personnel; open prosecution and investigation of the activities of its men is key to stopping police brutality in the country. If truly we want a police force that Nigerians will have confidence in.”

Corroborating this point, one of the leaders of the youths in the state, under the aegis of Osun Civil Society Movement, Comrade Ayo Ologun, said: “It is high time the Nigerian Police Force start a training process for her officers across the country especially the officers that handle weapons.” He recalled an event that happened some time back: “Some six years ago, I had the privilege of training men of the FSARS (Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad) in the South South Zone of the country and that one week engagement showed me how ignorant men of the Nigerian Police force are on issues that borders on human right and extortion although zealous and ambitious many of them were. “I remember going out on a particular night from my hotel room with my friend and co facilitator and met our trainees with some young ladies whom they (officers in training) admitted to have raided in a brothel and were asking money from or planning to have for the night.

“It was not only shocking to us that our training earlier in the day was futile but shows how far we still needed to go in terms of continuous training. “This memory came as a result of the present status of the Police Force in Osun State Command particularly. Officers in the command have become so emboldened that they allegedly demand money like it was some ransom payment.

“It is high time the Nigeria Police Force start a training process for her officers across the country especially as many of the officers received no such training before been handed a gun.” A human rights activist, who is also the Executive Chairman of World Institute for Peace, Ambassador Lamina Kamiludeen Omotoyosi urged the Federal Government to take swift action towards preventing unnecessary unrest in Osun State. Omotoyosi, while fielding questions from New Telegraph, said for peaceful co-existence in Osun to continue there was the need for President Muhammad Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to quickly intervene in the spate of killings, harassment, extortion, and invasion of privacy by men of the Nigeria Police Force, Osun State Command which have become the daily experiences of the people of the state.

He accused some police personnel in the state of high-handedness saying if these inhumane activities were not curbed, it might spark a reaction similar to the violent 2020 #EndSARS protest in the state. Referencing the atrocity allegedly committed by police in the state, Omotoyoshi called on the IGP to order the Commissioner of Police, Mr Wale Olokode, who assumed duties last December, to as a matter of urgency bring the killers of another victim, Prince Shaheed Ajibola Olabomi to justice He said late Olabomi was allegedly murdered by yet-to-be arrested police men in the state in July last year.

Omotoyoshi condemned the delay in the arrest and prosecution of the alleged killer police officers. He called on the state government to direct the Osun State Command to fish out the culprits before they plunged the state and the country into another crisis that might be worse than the #EndSARS protest.

“Prince Saheed Ajibola Olabomi was gruesomely murdered by some police officers in the state in July, 2021. It is sad to note that justice has not been seen to have been done on the matter. “It is saddened, worrisome, niggling and nerve-racking that the police have not allowed justice to take its course on the matter by bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“The Inspector General of Police has at various occasions warned policemen against checking of people’s phones and extorting money from them as such infringe on the fundamental rights of citizens,” he said. He said despite the IGP’s warnings over checking of phones and laptops by some police officers in the state, the situation had worsen as it had become a regular occurrence along Osogb-Ikirun, Osogbo-Ilesha, Osogbo-Ara junction Ikire-Gbongan, Dagbolu- Ikirun, Old Garage Area, Osogbo, Stadium Oke-Onitea, Osogbo, and Ilesha Garage amongst others.

He called on President Buhari and the Inspector General of Police to call the Osun State Police Command to order before things get out of hand. “IGP should with immediate effect intervene not only in the killing of Saheed Olabomi, but other harmless citizen who were brutally murdered by some police officers while also checking the excessive force being used by Osun State Police Command,” he said.

“Recently, some officers of a police station in Ile Ife, Osun state allegedly forcefully collected N4, 000 cash from a lady who reported a case of human trafficking and maltreatment of a girl child after she and members of her family had rescued after she had slept in a bush for two days.

“Those officers still took the lady to the station’s nearby P.O.S business centre and asked the lady to transfer N1, 000 from her account to the P.O.S claiming that the amount she had to pay for reporting the case should be N5, 000 or else she would be detained if the money was not complete. The lady did as they wanted under duress,” he added.

The group is now calling for the following actions without delay so as to forestall future reoccurrence of these illegal acts: “Immediate sack or transfer of the Osun State Commissioner of Police. “Inspector General of Police should ask the Osun State Command of Nigeria Police Force to obey the order of the Ministry of Justice which is to present Adamu Garuba and other police officers, who have been mentioned in the alleged gruesomely murdered of Prince Saheed Olabomi in July, 2021.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should with immediate effect ask the Inspector General of Police to intervene not only in the killing of Saheed Olabomi, Adamu Garuba, Dupe and others. “Inspector General of Police should instruct police officers in Osun State to neither check phones of people nor extort them and if caught in action, the officers should be sacked with immediate effect.” A few weeks ago angry youths and residents of Ile-Ife, Osun-State embarked on a massive protest against the police over the death of a suspected internet fraudster, Olufemi Oriyomi in detention.

Over two days angry youths in their numbers thronged to the streets in Ile-Ife and later went to police stations located at Moore and Iloro to kick against extrajudicial killings in state. A source disclosed that police team from Osogbo Command arrested Oriyomi with two of his friend at their residence in Ile-Ife on April 7, 2022. A friend of the deceased named Bisi while protesting in front of Ooni of Ife’s palace, said: “After three of my friends were arrested by the police, we raised N1.5 million to bribe them but they told us to add to it which we refused.

The police put them inside water and insert electric shock inside it. During the torture, Oriyomi develop serious health issue and he later died. “We are here protesting at the palace of Ooni to intervene in the incessant extrajudicial killings by the police in the state.” Meanwhile, the state police command, through its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola in a statement, claimed that: “Operatives arrested three ritualists namely Olayade Kehinde ‘M’ 25yrs, Olufemi Oriyomi ‘M’ 21yrs and Raimi Sheriff ‘M’ 21yrs on the 7th April, 2022 at about 11 a.m. along Osogbo/OAU Ife Campus Road, the police detectives on ‘stop and search’ duty accosted three men on a motorcycle, they were flagged down, but rather than stop, sped off, and were pursued. They were eventually arrested at Safejo area of Ile-Ife, and while searching a human heart, which they claimed was one of their friend’s and various criminal, charms were found on them.”

But the convener of a civil society organisation, Dialogue 360, Comrade Waheed Saka, said: “The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode has lost the leadership of the police in the state. We are still on the issue of the killing of businessmen in Osogbo when police kill two people again.” The state government through the Commissioner of Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode called for calm over the face-off between the men of the Nigerian Police Force and the youths of Iloro area of Ile-Ife. She said: “The government has ordered an immediate investigation into the remote and immediate causes of the violence, especially the alleged death of a detained suspect and shooting by men of the Nigerian Police at unarmed youths.”

