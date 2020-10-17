News

CSOs caution Northern Elders on dragging Army into protest

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has described as uncharitable the call by a fraction of the Northern Elders and some politicians for the sack of Service Chiefs in the wake of the recent nationwide protests by young Nigerians, who are demanding an end to the excessive activities of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS). Addressing a news conference yesterday in Lagos, the leader of the coalition, Shina Loremikan, said the call by the northern elders is another highly partisan position and a clear attempt at politicising an otherwise unfortunate situation.

He said: “We wonder why these so-called elders and their collaborating politicians are choosing a youth protest against the conduct of the Police. “To make the selfish demand while the people of the North-East and other critical stakeholders are working with the government stakeholders, to find an enduring end to insurgency and other criminalities in the country.”

News Top Stories

Police arrest 30 in Lagos, disrupt protest against fuel price, electricity tariff hike

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Nigeria Police, yesterday in Lagos, arrested over 30 members of the Joint Action Front (JAF) and some members of the civil society protesting against recent fuel price hike and increase in electricity tariff by the Federal Government. The protesters, who commenced the civil action from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) office at Yaba at […]
News

Report on Magu’s probe‘ll surprise Nigerians –Presidency

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Presidency has urged Nigerians to brace up for surprises on the possible findings of the panel probing the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, when the report is finally submitted.   Speaking yesterday on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on […]
News

NEPZA is Nigeria route to economic recovery, says Adesugba

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, yesterday said that if the country’s export processing zones are efficiently managed, they could become the nation’s escape route for economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 era. Adesugba resumed yesterday at NEPZA, following his appointment on Tuesday by the presidency. He charged staff […]

