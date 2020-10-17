CSOs caution Northern Elders on dragging Army into protest

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has described as uncharitable the call by a fraction of the Northern Elders and some politicians for the sack of Service Chiefs in the wake of the recent nationwide protests by young Nigerians, who are demanding an end to the excessive activities of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS). Addressing a news conference yesterday in Lagos, the leader of the coalition, Shina Loremikan, said the call by the northern elders is another highly partisan position and a clear attempt at politicising an otherwise unfortunate situation.

He said: “We wonder why these so-called elders and their collaborating politicians are choosing a youth protest against the conduct of the Police. “To make the selfish demand while the people of the North-East and other critical stakeholders are working with the government stakeholders, to find an enduring end to insurgency and other criminalities in the country.”

