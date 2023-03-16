CSOs chide Imo CP for clamping down on opposition

A coalition of civil society groups has called on the Inspector General of Police and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to call the Imo State Police Commissioner to order over his alleged politicisation of police work. The group claims that the Imo Police Commissioner, CP Mohammed Barde, is more interested in pleasing Governor Hope Uzodinma, than actually policing Imo State. In a press statement signed by Dr Chike Ogbonnaya on behalf of the coalition, the group said with dismay that after arresting and detaining in prison custody, the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Gerald Irona, allegedly for not returning his official vehicle and other sundry claims, the coalition is horrified that the commissioner of police will invite leaders of the opposition in the state in the person of former Governor Emeka Ihedioha, House of Representatives’ member-elect, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, Gerald Irona, to appear before him on March 16, two days to a major election in the state over a certain investigation on murder, kidnapping and arson.

