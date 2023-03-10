CSOs demand to know why Abia REC was abducted during presidential election

The Coalition of Abia Civil Society Organizations on Thursday asked the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to explain why the Abia State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Prof. Ikemefula Uzochukwu disappeared during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections. The group made the demand at a press conference organized by Obinna Nwagbara, Director of Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative (YSAD) and spokesman for the coalition Nelson Nwafor as well as the Director of Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy and Development (FENRAD) and Onyinyechi Joy Nwosu, Director of Vivacious Development Initiative (VIDI), among others Uzochukwu was allegedly arrested by the police and DSS.
