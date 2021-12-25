News

CSOs, groups petition FG over seized N50bn vehicles in Customs custody

Posted on

A coalition of Civil Society Networks and groups have demanded the immediate intervention of the federal government in line with global best practices and standards to look into the waste of vehicles worth over N50 billion in the custody of the Nigerian Customs Service. The coalition in a petition to the federal government said over 50,000 seized vehicles estimated to cost over N50 billion are currently wasting away at various warehouses of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) nationwide as bidders prospect for the opportunity to buy them on the e-auction and manual platform.

The coalition in the petition signed by its National Coordinator, Zakari Hashimu, said the vehicles, including exotic brand and top models, were either abandoned by importers or seized from smugglers across the borders, seaports and other locations. “The seized vehicles, many of which have reportedly gone through the process of court condemnation and are awaiting auction, are detained at the border stations, seaports commands and at the Federal Operation Units (FOU) in Lagos, Owerri, Benin, Bauchi, Kaduna and Kano. The Comptroller-General of the NCS, Hameed Ali, on July 3 2017 had introduced an e-auction platform (app.trade.gov.ng/eauction), which recorded little progress due to some glitches being experienced with the digital technology.

 

