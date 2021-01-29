CSOs, host communities brawl, reject PIB at public hearing

The public hearing organised by the House of Representatives on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was, yesterday, disrupted following a disagreement among host communities and some civil society organisations (CSOs) resulting in a free-for-all

. This is just as the host communities and some of the CSOs decried the process adopted at the public hearing and picked holes in some provisions of the bill, saying they are not in the interest of the host communities.

Trouble started when the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) was about to make a presentation and a disagreement emerged among the communities, which unfortunately led to the exchange of blows.

It took the intervention of the chairman of the ad hoc committee on PIB, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno, his committee members and security men to restore sanity at the venue of the public hearing. Addressing the media after the fracas, a coalition of civil society groups and representatives of the host communities accused the House of Representatives of shutting them out and rejected ‘offensive’ provisions in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) before the National Assembly.

Leader of the CSOs who spoke on behalf of the host communities in the Niger Delta, Comrade Botti Isaac, told the media that the current PIB will not protect the host communities as it leaves them at the mercies of the oil companies. He said the law was designed to further enslave oil producing communities and create confusion in the region.

According to him, the bill, when passed and signed into law, will rather bring confusion in the Niger Delta and further expose the communities to environmental degradation and untold hardship, adding that communities in the Niger Delta will not accept such a law. He lamented that the National Assembly refused to accord the CSOs and host communities a fair and adequate opportunity to make their contributions at the public hearing, alleging that they were earlier in the week shut out of the Senate public hearing on the bill just as the House ‘has also done to them’.

Isaac further alleged that the lawmakers disallowed them from commenting on their presentation after giving so much attention to the government and oil companies to speak on the bill. Speaking further, Isaac noted that while the PIB remains the oldest and perhaps the most contentious Bill in Nigeria’s legislature, it has suffered several setbacks, adding that “while we support a speedy passage of the Bill, we are more interested in such bill’s content and quality.”

“As currently proposed, the PIB 2020 is inadequate to address the environmental, human rights and livelihoods concerns of host communities. Proposal for a host community’s development fund does not support the participation of the communities in decision making.

“The governance structures proposed for the host communities fund deliberately deny any meaningful level of community participation while overtly promoting oil companies’ control and prominence. “Oil companies, described as ‘Settlors’ in the Bill, are empowered to set up the Board of Trustees of the Trusts and conduct needs assessment and produce development plans on behalf of host communities. We believe that the level of emphasis on oil companies could fuel the oil industry divide-and-rule tactics and stoke communal conflicts.

“It is also important to note that environmental pollution concerns are almost entirely ignored as the Executive Bill focuses more on production and commercial viability of the industry. The PIB 2020 disempowers federal and state environmental agencies from the monitoring and enforcement of environmental regulations in the petroleum industry. “While Nigeria records the highest and unacceptable levels of crude oil spills globally and the country is among the worst in gas flaring globally, the PIB 2020 fails woefully in addressing these issues. There is no clear provision for addressing environmental pollution and sanctioning polluters. The Bill fails to introduce any new measures to encourage the elimination of routine gas flaring,” he said.

