News

CSOs lament possible epidemic, as A’Ibom ranks high in open defecation

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) led by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and African Human Development Centre (AHDC), have expressed concerns that the crisis of open defecation in Akwa Ibom State could trigger serious health challenges amongst its about 7.2 million population.

They noted that out of the 31 Local Government Areas in the state, only one (Nsit Atai) has been certified and given Open Defecation Free (ODF) status. Conferees at a one-day symposium held at the Emerald Event Centre in Uyo, who ex-rayed the challenges hampering effective implementation of the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) policy, blamed the situation on poor funding of the the sector, occasioned by Governor Udom Emmanuel’s inability to append his signature to the Water Resources Bill passed by the House of Assembly since July 19, 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Those against open grazing ban encouraging killings – Umahi replies Malami

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…urges angry S’East youths to give govs six months to address grievances Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has said that those kicking against the ban on open grazing by the Southern governors are encouraging the continuation of killings by herders across the country. Umahi, also the Chairman of the South-east Governors Forum, said this Thursday […]
News

Widow whose daughter went partially blind cries out for justice

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Mrs. Ifeoma Cosmos, a widow with four children, has over the years envisaged a good future for her children, so she spared no effort in guiding them on that path. However, she is now at a crossroads, as the hope she may have reposed in one of the children, Miss Oluebube Precious Cosmos, appeared dashed. […]
News

Nigerian Consulate in New York embarks on passport intervention in Chicago

Posted on Author Kafayat Olalekan and Eniola Adepoju

The Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York will embark on passport intervention in Chicago in collaboration with the Nigerian community in the state. The Consulate-General, in a public notice, said the exercise would take place from today to Saturday at 4850 North Sawyer Avenue, Chicago Illinois, 60625. The notice stated that intended applicants must meet […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica