CSOs lament possible epidemic, as A’Ibom ranks high in open defecation

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) led by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and African Human Development Centre (AHDC), have expressed concerns that the crisis of open defecation in Akwa Ibom State could trigger serious health challenges amongst its about 7.2 million population.

They noted that out of the 31 Local Government Areas in the state, only one (Nsit Atai) has been certified and given Open Defecation Free (ODF) status. Conferees at a one-day symposium held at the Emerald Event Centre in Uyo, who ex-rayed the challenges hampering effective implementation of the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) policy, blamed the situation on poor funding of the the sector, occasioned by Governor Udom Emmanuel’s inability to append his signature to the Water Resources Bill passed by the House of Assembly since July 19, 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...