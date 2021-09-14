CSOs, NGOs decry delay in Ebonyi federal project competition

Civil Society and nongovernmental Organizations in Ebonyi State yesterday decried the delay in commencement of most federal constituency and consolidated projects in the state as provided for in the 2021 budget.

The organizations also lamented non-inclusive nature of projects provided for in the Ebonyi 2021 budget they observed lacked consideration for people living with disabilities.

The concerns were part of outcome of a 3-day budget awareness, consultation and analysis workshop for CSOs in Ebonyi.

The workshop held at the Osborne La Palm Hotels, Abakaliki, was organized by the United States Agency for International Development – funded State Accountability, Transparency and Efectiveness (State2State) project, in collaboration with BudgIT/ Tracka Foundation. Participants drawn from CSOs and resource persons were unanimous that Nigeria’s budgeting process still lacks the prescribed measure of gender equality and social inclusion.

