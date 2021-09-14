News

CSOs, NGOs decry delay in Ebonyi federal project competition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Civil Society and nongovernmental Organizations in Ebonyi State yesterday decried the delay in commencement of most federal constituency and consolidated projects in the state as provided for in the 2021 budget.

 

The organizations also lamented non-inclusive nature of projects provided for in the Ebonyi 2021 budget they observed lacked consideration for people living with disabilities.

 

The concerns were part of outcome of a 3-day budget awareness, consultation and analysis workshop for CSOs in Ebonyi.

 

The workshop held at the Osborne La Palm Hotels, Abakaliki, was organized by the United States Agency for International Development – funded State Accountability, Transparency and Efectiveness (State2State) project, in collaboration with BudgIT/ Tracka Foundation. Participants drawn from CSOs and resource persons were unanimous that Nigeria’s budgeting process still lacks the prescribed measure of gender equality and social inclusion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Defection: Nothing attractive in APC –PDP Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

•Say Bello’s claim diversionary   Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said there is nothing attractive in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to warrant any of them defecting to the party. The governors were reacting to an allegation by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello that about 10 PDP […]
News

Benue/Imo attacks: Govs call for review of security structure

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

State governors have called for special review of the entire nation’s security structure to contain the increasing security challenges in the country. The state chief executives, who met on Wednesday night in Abuja, condemned the attacks on the correctional centre in Imo State, the killings in Benue State and other acts of violence and insecurity […]
News

CABINET RESHUFFLE: GOV EMMANUEL SWEARS IN 4 COMMISSIONERS, 5 PERM SECTS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*Lists of Commissioners and their portfolios Governor Udom Emmanuel has sworn in four new Commissioner designates and five new permanent secretaries into Akwa Ibom State Executive Council and Akwa Ibom State Civil Service respectively. The Commissioner designates are Uko Udom SAN, Dr. John James Etim, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet and Pastor Umo Eno. The Permanent Secretaries […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica