CSOs, NGOs’ funding to be investigated by EFCC, FIRS

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Tanko Salisu, has called on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and other Financial institutions to investigate activities of the Civil Society Organisations and Nongovernmental Organisations (NGOs).

 

The chieftain stated this in a statement he issued in Abuja titled: “The Vacuum of Transparency and Accountability in Nigeria’s Civil Society Space.” According to him, the efforts made by the National Assembly to regulate the CSOs and NGOs should be encouraged by Nigerians and other agencies

 

He accused the NGOs, CSOs of diverting funds and not accounting for the funds in some cases. He said: “The core thrust of mainstream civil society organisations (CSO’s) and Non-governmental Organisations (NGO’s) is to promote human rights, democracy, good governance, and the protection of civil liberties in ecosystems where they operate.

 

“Indeed, many of Nigeria’s civil society start-ups exist precisely because the barrier for entry is so low. Unlike under military rule, today’s newly formed NGOs are relatively free to operate, build relationships, and seek support with international donors.

 

They are also now able to leverage transformative outreach and fundraising tools on social media platforms such as  Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp amongst others. “Since 2015, legislators have twice introduced bills to strictly regulate NGOs, even though they are already subject to corporate laws such as the Companies and Allied Matters (CAMA) Act.

 

It claims that some NGOs ‘solicit funds for selfish motives’ and ‘fund the activities of insurgents’, based on submission(s) of Nigeria’s military agencies much earlier. “The House deputy majority leader introduced the first such bill in 2016, but it failed to pass before the legislative session ended in 2019.The Speaker, House of Representatives, Right Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila championed a similar bill in 2019, declaring that NGOs needed stricter regulation because some were aiding the Boko Haram insurgency.

 

This second bill aimed to create a civil society regulatory agency with just four civil society representatives on its nineteen-seat board. Two of those four would be nominated by the National Youth Council of Nigeria.

 

“Nigeria’s mainstream Civil Societies sector is the primary conduit for international assistance focused on democracy, good governance, and human rights promotion in Africa’s most populous nation.

 

It’s strongly advised that the Nigerian government via the levers of legislation of the National Assembly to enforce existing corporate laws, ensuring that all NGOs register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), identify a board of trustees populated by individuals with unblemished records, and submit annual financial reports to the commission –

These lacunae are drawbacks that are not strictly adhered to by a large number of NGO’s and CSO’s in the civil society ecosystem.”

 

