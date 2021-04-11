News

CSOs: Only suspected bandits were killed  in Konshisha operations

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) in Benue State, has claimed that, contrary to reports in some quarters, only suspected “bandits” were killed during an operation undertaken by the Nigerian Army at Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State, last week.
While some reports had alleged that at least 70 people were killed by the military, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) countered the position, insisting that only “bandits” were taken out by fighting forces.
This was as the DHQ further claimed that, apart from killing 11 soldiers, the said gunmen burnt the bodies beyond recognition.
The group, which operates under the canopy of Coalition Of Benue State Civil Society  for Peace and Good Governance, aligned with the position of the military.
It said it arrived at that after carrying out a painstaking investigation into the claim of extra-judicial by troops, who are enjoined to observe the rule of engagement during internal security operations.
“As civil society organisations working for peace in Benue State and other parts of the North Central states, we are worried about the reports circulating on social media and other media platforms (on the Konshisha attack).
“While we must state clearly that we are not the mouthpiece of the Nigerian Military, but civil society organisations working for the common good of the society, we owe the public the duty to always speak the truth.”

