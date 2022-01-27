Health

CSOs regulation: LACSOP raises concern, seeks effective collaboration with government

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Lagos State Civil Society Participation for Development (LACSOP), has raised concerns over the direct and indirect regulation of Civil Society Groups in some states in Nigeria. LACSOP, an umbrella body for CSOs in Lagos also highlighted that it is high time that civil society (CS) groups begin to collaborate with government, to drive positive change in the society while, noting the need for the complexities of each sector to be understood and develop suitable strategies for collaboration in the course of interventions/activities been carried out by organisations in their various thematic areas of operations.

These were part of the highlights of the discussion at the general meeting of the group which was held on January 6 in Ikeja, Lagos. Speaking at the meeting, Mrs. Dede Kadiri, the Executive Secretary of LACSOP explained that there have been several attempts by Federal and State legislatures to develop laws that seek to regulate the civil society sector without recourse to existing legal and tax legislations in framing the sector’s overall transparency and accountability.

She noted that, In August 2020, the Part B and C (now Part F) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) was reviewed, repealed, and passed as part of the larger review of the country’s company regulatory framework. Civil Society Organisation (CSO) members present raised concerns and argued that the issues of multiple regulation in states by the government has made operations of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and CSOs operation weighty emphasising the fact that NGOs/CSOs are non-profit and not profit making. Mrs. Kadiri thereafter mentioned: “It is a known fact that CSOs are an essential building block of development and national cohesion.

As partners of both the public and private sectors, CSOs make key inputs to government policies based on their experiences in communities where they work which reflects the views/opinions of the constituents. “While the role of CSOs is crucial to facilitating the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (2030 Agenda) in the nation which is now more significant in the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, CSOs are facing a herculean task in accomplishing this objective.” Mrs. Kadiri stressed that government policies should not be made to impede the work of CSOs, but that CSOs should be considered as partners that can help governments to fulfill their mandate.

Barr Ayo Adebusoye, member of the Board of Trustees, LACSOP, thereafter charged CSO members present at the event to continue to position themselves as effective tools that can help to drive development at the grassroots and not relent on their numerous efforts so far. The meeting concluded that there is therefore a crucial need to review existing regulatory frameworks (laws, rules, and regulations by the government) for the purpose to understand and clarify the harmonisation and coordination of CSO registration and regulations at the sub-national level.

This, as sighted by members, is however important if CSOs to continue working in the interest of nation building, promoting good governance through voice and accountability and evidenced based research. Members present at the event include representatives from NGOs, CSOs, community based groups, disability clusters and faith based organisations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

COVID-19: CSOs raise the alarm on trans fat consumption

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), have raised the alarm over the public health dangers associated with the consumption of trans fat under the COVID 19 climate. At the launch of Public Service Announcement (PSAs) on regulating trans-fat consumption in the country, the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) and Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa […]
Health

Birthday parties as virus spreader

Posted on Author Our Reporters

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, it was easy to worry that strangers would give individuals the virus. A new study of what happened after people’s birthdays however suggested that the people we trust were also a common source of viral spread. The researchers from Harvard, the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit institution on research […]
Health

Non-disclosure of status major challenge to HIV control

Posted on Author PRECIOUS YUSUF

Since 1980, progress in tackling HIV has been made but a cure is yet to be found. Although the disclosure of one’s HIV status is a personal discretion, experts have encouraged the practice which could pave the way for adopting best practices, curb new infections and reduce unnecessary deaths, reports PRECIOUS YUSUF When Doris was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica