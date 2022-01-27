CSOs regulation: LACSOP raises concern, seeks effective collaboration with government

Lagos State Civil Society Participation for Development (LACSOP), has raised concerns over the direct and indirect regulation of Civil Society Groups in some states in Nigeria. LACSOP, an umbrella body for CSOs in Lagos also highlighted that it is high time that civil society (CS) groups begin to collaborate with government, to drive positive change in the society while, noting the need for the complexities of each sector to be understood and develop suitable strategies for collaboration in the course of interventions/activities been carried out by organisations in their various thematic areas of operations.

These were part of the highlights of the discussion at the general meeting of the group which was held on January 6 in Ikeja, Lagos. Speaking at the meeting, Mrs. Dede Kadiri, the Executive Secretary of LACSOP explained that there have been several attempts by Federal and State legislatures to develop laws that seek to regulate the civil society sector without recourse to existing legal and tax legislations in framing the sector’s overall transparency and accountability.

She noted that, In August 2020, the Part B and C (now Part F) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) was reviewed, repealed, and passed as part of the larger review of the country’s company regulatory framework. Civil Society Organisation (CSO) members present raised concerns and argued that the issues of multiple regulation in states by the government has made operations of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and CSOs operation weighty emphasising the fact that NGOs/CSOs are non-profit and not profit making. Mrs. Kadiri thereafter mentioned: “It is a known fact that CSOs are an essential building block of development and national cohesion.

As partners of both the public and private sectors, CSOs make key inputs to government policies based on their experiences in communities where they work which reflects the views/opinions of the constituents. “While the role of CSOs is crucial to facilitating the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (2030 Agenda) in the nation which is now more significant in the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, CSOs are facing a herculean task in accomplishing this objective.” Mrs. Kadiri stressed that government policies should not be made to impede the work of CSOs, but that CSOs should be considered as partners that can help governments to fulfill their mandate.

Barr Ayo Adebusoye, member of the Board of Trustees, LACSOP, thereafter charged CSO members present at the event to continue to position themselves as effective tools that can help to drive development at the grassroots and not relent on their numerous efforts so far. The meeting concluded that there is therefore a crucial need to review existing regulatory frameworks (laws, rules, and regulations by the government) for the purpose to understand and clarify the harmonisation and coordination of CSO registration and regulations at the sub-national level.

This, as sighted by members, is however important if CSOs to continue working in the interest of nation building, promoting good governance through voice and accountability and evidenced based research. Members present at the event include representatives from NGOs, CSOs, community based groups, disability clusters and faith based organisations.

