CSOs reject plot to remove NSA, demand probe of $1bn arms deal

The Conference of States Civil Society Network yesterday demanded an immediate probe into the alleged $1 billion arms deal raised by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, even as they condemned plots from some quarters to remove the NSA for his revelations. The Network also expressed concern about the scale of insecurity in the northern region and Nigeria in general, which it said ranged from insurgency, abduction, kidnapping and violent conflict that had become too common.

The civil society network through its President, Ibrahim Wayya, said as civil society organizations, they identified the need to promote a common understanding on the genesis and cur- rent state of these unfortunate developments, which they said had overwhelming implication on the lives and safety of citizens and that had degenerated to the point of overheating the polity and divided Nigerians along ethnic lines.

The network unequivocally threw its weight behind numerous calls across the country for an immediate probe of the allegedly missing $1 billion arms deal, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently proceed by setting up a special panel of investigation into the matter. The conference equally supported the efforts of the government in the fight against corruption, as well as the promotion of transparency and accountability in governance.

Our Reporters

