CSOs seek probe of defence, security budgets from 2015 till date

…commend Buhari for huge investment in critical sector

Amidst the worsening security situation in the country, a coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) has called on relevant anti-graft and law enforcement agencies in the country to, undertake a comprehensive investigation of defence and security budgets between 2015 and 2022.

The group wants the focus to be on procurement processes, contract awards, and welfare of personnel and staff.

Operating under the auspices of National Coalition of Civil Society for Peace and Security, the coalition predicated its call on the security situation in the country, as opposed to the huge budgetary allocations to the critical sector.

In a statement jointly signed by the National President, U. Adulkadi, and National Secretary, G. Shinow, the group commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the huge budgetary allocations he has made available to the defence and security sector, in the last seven years.

According to the statement, the development was indicative of the commitment of the President towards a secure and orderly society, where investment opportunities will thrive.

“Unfortunately, there (allegedly) has not been enough corresponding results to justify the huge investments in the critical defence and security sector, which run into trillions of naira, in the last seven years.

“These investments, to all intent and purpose, are a demonstration of our dear President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic, Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the security and safety of Nigerians,” the group said.

The coalition said the probe has become imperative, in view of the fact that Buhari will be exiting office on May 29, 2023, and the compelling need for the world to know his commitment to peace and security in the country.

The statement reads: “We rise as a coalition of civil society groups, to task all anti-graft and law enforcement agencies, to launch a thorough investigation into the nation’s defence and security budgets, in the last seven years.

“Our demand stems from the strong belief that so much investments have been made by way of budgetary interventions in the defence and security sector, without corresponding achievements.

“It is our considered view that not enough has come out of the huge investments made in the critical sector, hence the urgent need for a comprehensive and thorough examination of records of procurements, and others.

“Among other things, it will help to situate issues in proper perspective, vindicate President Buhari, and pave the way for his positive placement in the annals of history and posterity.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...