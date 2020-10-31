News

CSOs seeks execution of contract transparency in oil, gas sector

Civil Society Organisations under the auspices of the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) and the Media Initiative on Transparency in Extractive Industries (MITEI), have stressed the need for the implementation of contract transparency in the oil and gas sector.

The CSO’s explained that it would remove the secrecy surrounding the petroleum sector operation in the country, as well as reduce corruption in the industry. Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi, who made this known in Abuja, said the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) currently before the National Assembly was an opportunity for Nigeria to enshrine contract transparency in the oil and gas industry into law, even as she maintained that once implemented, it would allow the country meet up with its obligation to global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI). She said: “You are aware that the National Assembly is at this time considering the PIB, and contract transparency is part of that.

So, we have the opportunity, first, of having a National Assembly that says they are committed to giving us the PIB after 20 years of trying. “The second opportunity, is the marginal oil field bid round that held a few months, we actually used that to demand for contract transparency.

And just recently the NNPC made a commitment to become a supporting company of the EITI. “Becoming a supporting company of the EITI in not just by words, we need to see them take action and one of those actions we want them to take is to sign on and be committed to issues around contract transparency as contained in requirement 2.4 of 2019 EITI Standard.”

