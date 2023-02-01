News

CSOs threaten to shut down banks over scarcity of naira notes

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups has threatened to shut down commercial banks in Nigeria over their refusal to make the new naira notes available to the people. Speaking during a rally in Lagos over non-compliance of the banks to make the new N200, N500 and N1000 notes accessible to the people, the president of the group, Dr Etuk Williams Bassey, alleged that the banks had been sabotaging the efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by giving the monies to preferred customers rather than the masses who were in dire need of the new notes.

Bassey said: “We gathered here today to show our unalloyed solidarity to the CBN Governor and President Buhari on the new currency note policy that has come to stay. From the time of the introduction of the new naira notes, we have seen saboteurs working against the policy through several collaborative efforts to derail the entire process.

“We are grateful for the unreversed position taken by the CBN Governor with support from Mr President on the policy. It is on record that the last time we embarked on such a policy was 19 years ago and it can only be made possible with a determined leader as exemplified by the Governor of CBN with full support from Mr President. “While the generality of the people embraced the policy, we are shocked to note our ruling class and a section of the country opposing it and fighting it shamelessly without an iota of patriotism for the country.

 

Our Reporters

News

Ogun Assembly screens Odusile, TASUED VC as Commissioner-nominees

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday screened a former National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Waheed Odusile as Commissioner-nominee for the Ministry of Information and Strategy.   Also screened was the Vice- Chancellor of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASUED), Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu as Commissioner-nominee for Education, Science and Technology. Governor […]
News

Bode George condemns Igangan killings, faults Buhari’s silence

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A former National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West, Chief Bode George, has condemned the recent killings in Igangan community of Oyo State by suspected herdsmen. He said the killings indicated that no one was safe anymore in the country. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, George said the Igangan […]
News Top Stories

Nigerian-born Irish teenagers beat 1,500 others to win prize for app invention

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An award-winning app that can help patients with dementia will launch later this month in app stores. But unlike most apps — made by professional software developers in a maledominated tech industry — this one was created by three teenage girls. The Nigerian-Irish teens are the champions of Technovation Girls, an international competition that challenges […]

