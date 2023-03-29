News

CSOs To INEC: Justify N400bn spent on general election

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to justify the sum of N400 billion spent for the conduct of the just concluded general election.

This was contained in a communique issued after a post-election re- treat by a coalition of CSOs coordinated by the Global Network for Youth Empowerment and Equal Justice (GNYEEJ) led by Chief Chris Okike.

According to the communique made avail- able to newsmen by the Executive Director of GNYEEJ, the coalition resolved: “That INEC, as an institution managing the electoral system, should explain to Nigerians why the BVASs developed many faults.

“INEC should explain why the results were not uploaded to the IREV. “That INEC should also use her office to prosecute the electoral offenders. “That INEC should establish a better relationship with Civil Society Organisations. “That INEC should be more prepared for upcoming elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

“That EFCC should also investigate those personalities involved in vote buying and inducement during the election. “That Federal Government should look into establishing special courts for election offenders. “INEC should justify over 400billion of tax- payers’ money on just concluded elections.”

