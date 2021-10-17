CSOs to INEC: Reassure Nigerians on credible polls

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC), to reassure the public that future elections will be seen to be transparent, free and credible.

Reports had alleged that an unnamed South East governor had paid $4 million to a senior INEC official from the South, with a view to paving the way for the emergence of his preferred candidate as winner of the November 6 election.

The coalition, which operates under the auspices of Save Nigeria Movement (SNM), said its position was necessitated by allegations of possible compromise of the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election.

The text of a press briefing addressed by the group on Sunday, was signed by Rev Solomon Semaka Solomon, (Save Nigeria Movement); Dr Oduma Richard Oduma (Centre for Electoral Reforms, Democracy & Regional Integration.(CERDRI); Ms Ajuma Edun (International Consortium for Electoral Reforms in Africa, (ICERA), as well as Daniel Okorafor (South East Movement For Good Governance).

“We are yet again confronted with credible intelligence linking an opposition governor in the South East in ($4m) US dollars bribe allegations to compromise the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra state,” the group said.

Part of the text reads: “We call on Mr President to utilise his overwhelming discretion to direct and in fact led a definite course of action to cause the INEC leadership to reassure Nigerians of credible elections now and in the future.

“We call on all religious and traditional leaders to show good conscience by actively defending the interest of Nigerians by advocating for what is morally right in the eyes of every reasonable man.

“It is our earnest hope that every citizen of good conscience in one way or the other will lend a voice in defence of our shared hopes and aspirations for Nigeria.”

