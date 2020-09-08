CSOs to NASS: Electoral reform passage’ll end bloody elections

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have appealed to members of the National Assembly to pass the new Electoral Act into law before the end of 2020, stressing that the move will end electoral violence in the country.

The CSOs, including Project Lead, Centre for Liberty and Society for Promotion of Better Rivers state, in a statement noted that the loopholes in the current act was dangerous to national unity and the credibility of elections in the country.

They called on the federal lawmakers to demonstrate the political will to end political/electoral violence and wide spread irregularities and unending litigations before, during and after elections that hays become a norm in the country’s electoral process.

The statement, which was signed by Atoye Ariyo- Dare and Obinna Ebogidi, respectively, stressed the need to end the current violence and irregularities in the country’s electoral process, saying that such cannot be over-emphasized.

The activists said the reform was long over due, noting also that ordinarily, the new Act should have been used to test-run the governorship elections in Edo and Ogun states.

“Without electoral reforms, the off-season elections which are always the bellwether of the general election will continue to be threatened and undermined by violence and rigging.

