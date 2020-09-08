News

CSOs to NASS: Electoral reform passage’ll end bloody elections

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have appealed to members of the National Assembly to pass the new Electoral Act into law before the end of 2020, stressing that the move will end electoral violence in the country.

 

The CSOs, including Project Lead, Centre for Liberty and Society for Promotion of Better Rivers state, in a statement noted that the loopholes in the current act was dangerous to national unity and the credibility of elections in the country.

 

They called on the federal lawmakers to demonstrate the political will to end political/electoral violence and wide spread irregularities and unending litigations before, during and after elections that hays become a norm in the country’s electoral process.

 

The statement, which was signed by Atoye Ariyo- Dare and Obinna Ebogidi, respectively, stressed the need to end the current violence and irregularities in the country’s electoral process, saying that such cannot be over-emphasized.

 

The activists said the reform was long over due, noting also that ordinarily, the new Act should have been used to test-run the governorship elections in Edo and Ogun states.

 

“Without electoral reforms, the off-season elections which are always the bellwether of the general election will continue to be threatened and undermined by violence and rigging.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Consumers of kerosene paid higher in July –NBS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Consumers of National Household Kerosene, commonly referred to as cooking kerosene paid higher amount of N335.54 per litre for procuring the commodity in month of July according to July watch price data from National Bureau of Statistics. NBS noted that the average price per litre paid by consumers for Kerosene increased by 0.44 per cent […]
News

Youth Minister preaches unity in Oyo APC

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Minister of Youths and Sports Dev e l o p m e n t , Mr. Sunday Dare, at the weekend charged stakeholders in the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to shelve any perceived differences and work together for the party’s success.   The Minister, who made the charge in a […]
News

Nigeria’s confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 54,905

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria now has 54,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 162 new cases recorded on Saturday night According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, (NCDC),  42,922 patients have now been discharged, with 1,054 patients losing their lives to the Coronavirus pandemic. The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections on Saturday night with 53 cases, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: