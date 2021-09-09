News

CSOs want more states to adopt VAPP, Child Rights Act

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Civil Society Organisation (CSOs), have said there was an urgent need for states yet to adopt the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015 to better protect the dignity, rights and privileges of women and girls in Nigeria by adopting the law at their respective states.

The CSO’s made the call on Wednesday in Abuja, during a stakeholders and experts workshop on Women and Girls Rights Legislation, organised by Yiaga Africa in collaboration with Spotlight Initiative, United Nations Development and Programme (UNDP), and other key partners. Directorof Programmes, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, who also raised concernsoverthedelayedaccess to justice by survivors, first responders and partners working in the sector, said there was need to identify the grey areas in the Act and pursuefor atimely reviewof the VAPP Act. She said: “Part of the reasons we are having this stakeholders deliberations is to come up with fresh ideas and areas where we think thelawscanbestrengthened as it relates to VAPP, including women and girls’ rights.

