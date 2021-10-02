CSP Abonde: I had premonition about his death – Sister

The late Kazeem Abonde, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, who was killed by the rampaging motorcycle riders at Ajao Estate area of Lagos State on September 23, has been buried at his home town, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The Police ambulance that conveyed his remain was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Ahmed Kantagora in charge of Operation and other seniors officers from the Lagos State Command.

The late CSP Abonde was interred according to Muslim rites at about 12:28noon near his father’s tomb in their family house, after a burial parade was done in his honour, amidst tears from friends, families, colleagues and sympathisers in the community. It was learnt that before his casket departed the Lagos State Police Command, there was lying in State for him, where the senior and junior paid him their last respect.

According to his younger sister, ‘Mrs. Ganiyat Odetayo nee Abonde, I had premonition about the death of his brother. She said she was in a class room only her alone and she slept off in the class room and had a dream about his elder brother in blood. “Immediately I woke up, I picked up my Quran and prayed and asked God to prevent any calamity against my brother and any of our families, three hours later, I received a phone call about his death from a family. My brother died as a warrior.

Like this: Like Loading...