News Top Stories

CSP Abonde: I had premonition about his death – Sister

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

The late Kazeem Abonde, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, who was killed by the rampaging motorcycle riders at Ajao Estate area of Lagos State on September 23, has been buried at his home town, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The Police ambulance that conveyed his remain was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Ahmed Kantagora in charge of Operation and other seniors officers from the Lagos State Command.

The late CSP Abonde was interred according to Muslim rites at about 12:28noon near his father’s tomb in their family house, after a burial parade was done in his honour, amidst tears from friends, families, colleagues and sympathisers in the community. It was learnt that before his casket departed the Lagos State Police Command, there was lying in State for him, where the senior and junior paid him their last respect.

According to his younger sister, ‘Mrs. Ganiyat Odetayo nee Abonde, I had premonition about the death of his brother. She said she was in a class room only her alone and she slept off in the class room and had a dream about his elder brother in blood. “Immediately I woke up, I picked up my Quran and prayed and asked God to prevent any calamity against my brother and any of our families, three hours later, I received a phone call about his death from a family. My brother died as a warrior.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Akeredolu slams Garba Shehu, says he’s an agent provocateur fuelling anarchy in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

…Insists no inch of space within the Southern region will be ceded under any guise Adewale Momoh, Akure Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has berated the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu for discrediting the resolutions of the ‘Asaba Accord’. According to Akeredolu, the presidential spokesperson’s recent […]
News

21 Imo lawmakers plot Speaker’s impeachment

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

No fewer than 21 of the 27 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have initiated impeachment proceedings against Speaker, Dr. Chiji Collins. Findings by our correspondent had shown that the plot to unseat the Speaker may be executed immediately the Assembly reconvened. There are indications also that the lawmakers who alleged that the […]
News

Marwa to tricycle operators: Desist from carrying drug traffickers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has warned tricycle owners, popularly known as Keke Marwa, that they will lose their investments if they are caught using the popular means of transportation to move drug traffickers or illicit substances in any part of the country.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica