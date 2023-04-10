CSP Condemns Assault Of Man By Police Officers In Port Harcourt

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has condemned in totality the assault of a yet-to-be-identified man by some police officers in a viral video.

Adejobi who condemned the act in a statement issued via his Twitter handle on Monday said the investigation is ongoing to fish out the perpetrator.

A viral video shared on social media showed the moment a police officer was beating and slapping a man in Port Harcourt, Rivers States

He said, “ Quite unfortunate. I have asked the Rivers State Command to fish them out. This is unpoliced, unethical, and condemned.

“ Whatever the man must have done, he doesn’t deserve this beating.

“ Beating him like a baby?? A grown-up man? We will surely get the men.”

Quite unfortunate. I have asked the Rivers State Command to fish them out. This is unpolice, unethical, and condemned. Whatever the man must have done, he doesn't deserve this beating. Beating him like a baby?? A grown-up man?. We will surely get the men. https://t.co/wGbZbLj1Uy — Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) April 9, 2023

Like this: Like Loading...