CSP killed by okada riders recently graduated from Law school –Police

The Lagos State Command has described how a Chief Superintendent of Police, (CSP), Kazeem Abonde, was killed by mob of motorcycle riders at Ajao Estate area of the state on Thursday. It was learnt from the police that the senior officer had recently graduated from the Nigerian Law School and had also designed the logo of his law firm, which he planned to set up on retirement, which was said to be in few months time.

The command Police Public Relations Officer PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement yesterday said: ‘‘The command has lost one of his finest officers during a raid on criminal hideout in Ajah Estate on Thursday September 23.’ Ajisebutu further said the incident occurred when the tactical teams of the command, comprising men drawn from Rapid Respinse Squad, Taskforce, Ajao Estate Division and other divisions, were carrying out raid of identified flashpoints and enforcing the ban on use of motorcycles in restricted areas in the Estate and similar places in the state.

“The exercise was a routine proactive approach aimed at curtailing activities of armed robbers and other criminal elements in the State. Similar exercises were carried out in the past in other parts of the state which have resulted in reduction in crimes in the areas.

“After the successful operations which led to the arrest of some of the suspects, other criminal elements and hoodlums in their large number laid siege to the exit of the estate and attacked the policemen with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons. Unfortunately, during the fatal attack, CSP Kazeem Sumonu Abonde, attached to the Operations Department of the command was brutally killed by the hoodlums.” Meanwhile, the Divisional Police Officer, Ajao Estate, CSP Abdullahi Malla and other police officers, equally sustained varying degrees of injuries in the process.

The remains of the deceased officer had been deposited at the Yaba Mainland Hospital for autopsy. The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, while condemning the attack on the policemen who were carrying out legitimate duty at the time, has directed that a discreet investigation into the incident should be carried out immediately.

The police boss, however, vowed to ensure that all suspects responsible for the dastardly act are brought to book soon. Following this incident, the Chairman of Isolo Local Council DevelopmentArea, OtunbaAdebayo Olasoju, has appealed for calm in the estate as regard the violence that erupted on Thursday. The chief press secretary to the chairman in a statement said the council is conducting investigation into both the remote and immediate causes of the violence, as he urged the residents to go about their lawful businesses as there is enough security presence to forestall resurgence.

Like this: Like Loading...